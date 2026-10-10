1 facing life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash happened around 7:49 a.m. near South Circle Drive and East Pikes Peak Avenue after CSPD said a driver traveling eastbound ran a red light and was then hit by a southbound vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle that was traveling northbound.

When CSPD officers arrived on the scene, police said they found one person trapped and two others injured.

All three were taken to the hospital. CSPD said that one of the drivers was seriously injured with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Police said speed and alcohol are not being investigated as contributing factors to this crash at this time.

CSPD did not say whether any of the drivers would face citations or charges related to the crash.