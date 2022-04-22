'Nearly stationary' dust storm around Alamosa area

PUEBLO, Colo. — A dust storm warning is now in place for parts of Alamosa, Rio Grande, Saguache, Costilla and Conejos counties, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The NWS said a dust storm was "nearly stationary" over Alamosa East and Alamosa at 3:39 p.m. Friday. The storm warning remains in effect until 5:15 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 5:15 PM MDT for US-160, US-285 near Alamosa, CO and US-160, US-285 near Monte Vista, CO. pic.twitter.com/dnZ8bNUuRs — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 22, 2022

The wind is blowing up to 60 mph in the area, with less than a quarter-mile of visibility, which has created "dangerous life-threatening travel," the NWS said.

The warning applies to all of Alamosa County, eastern Rio Grande County, south central Saguache County, west central Costilla County, and northeastern Conejos County. This includes Highway 160 and Highway 285.

If you are caught in a dust storm, pull off the road, turn on your lights and keep your foot off the brake, the NWS recommends. Do not drive into the storm.