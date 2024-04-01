NASA to livestream eclipse progression across the US

Get ready to witness a celestial spectacle as NASA reveals its plans to broadcast next week’s solar eclipse.

As the April 8 solar eclipse approaches, NASA is gearing up to provide a front-row seat for everyone worldwide, as they'll be livestreaming multiple events on NASA Television and YouTube starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

"The agency’s eclipse coverage will include live views of the eclipse from across North America, special appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the space station, and an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties across the country," NASA said in a press release.

The three-hour broadcast on NASA TV and the agency’s website will feature live locations from across the nation, such as cities in Illinois, Texas, Maine, New York, Indiana, Arkansas and NASA's Glenn Research Center in Ohio, which lies in the path of totality, the agency states.

To make things even cooler, NASA says they will also broadcast a commentary-free, telescope-only feed of the eclipse on YouTube, also starting at 1 p.m. EDT, that will showcase views of the eclipse's progression based on weather conditions in multiple cities across the U.S. and even Mexico.

And for those Spanish-speaking folks, NASA will be hosting a watch party exclusively in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. EDT on the NASA en Español YouTube page.

Last but not least, NASA says that if you're interested in tracking the eclipse in real time, you can use their interactive Eclipse Explorer Map.

