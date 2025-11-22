Opera about military families' sacrifice premieres at Lewis Palmer High School November 23

MONUMENT, COLORADO — Opera 2030 is performing The Knock, an opera that's described as exploring the "...resilience, vulnerability, and sacrifice of military families."

Based on the accounts of Gold Star Families, the opera tells the story of the spouses of military members waiting to hear if their husbands have been killed in action.

Set on Colorado Springs' Fort Carson, and performed here for the first time, The Knock shows that behind the public heroism we honor every day are countless untold stories of raw, personal loss. Chamber Orchestra of the Springs

The production company, Opera 2030, is a partnership comprised of Opera Theatre of the Rockies, Art Song Colorado, and Chamber Orchestra of the Springs; with their inaugural performance held this summer, the group is committed to utilizing opera to deliver powerful and emotional stories over a course of five years.

The Knock is being performed at Lewis Palmer High School on November 23rd at 3:00 pm; tickets and additional information can be found here.

