Finds Under $40: Visiting the Money Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.

Situated adjacent to Colorado College, the Money Museum has been operating since 1967; the facility's three galleries feature currency from at least 200 different countries, including a robust collection from throughout the United States.

The oldest coins in the entire collection can be dated back more than 2,600 years.

"We tell the story of CASH, culture, art, science, history," commented Caroline Turco, assistant curator for the museum, "because money defines a culture better than any tangible record left behind and it allows us to view other places through their scientific achievements, their artistic choices, and the history that they want to leave behind and what they want to tell us about themselves."

According to Museum Director and Curator Douglas Mudd, coins in the collection range from the ultra-rare (including an 1804 silver dollar worth millions) to the everyday; the Money Museum's current, featured exhibit highlights the Silk Roads.

"This is a place where you can find out about our history as a nation and as individuals. Where did we come from? Where are we going? Our money tells that story," stated Mudd.

Entry to the museum costs up to $8.00, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and children.

If you can't get enough of the Money Museum during a visit, you can view the various exhibits online and take a virtual tour of the facility.

To plan your visit or learn even more about the Money Museum and the American Numismatic Association, which operates the currency-centric establishment, click here.

_____

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.