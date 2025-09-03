Finds Under $40 - UpaDowna offers outdoor adventures

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is UpaDowna.

Hosting its first event in 2007 and organizing into a nonprofit by 2013, this Colorado Springs-based group has been working to make outdoor recreation and community building more accessible for folks across the Pikes Peak Region.

UpaDowna programs are geared towards individuals who are new to the outdoors, looking to develop their current skillset, facing uphill battles getting outdoors, and those who simply want to find camaraderie among those with similar outdoor passions. In alignment with our mission, our purpose is to provide experiences in the outdoors that promote a welcoming and safe environment and to build an inclusive and accessible outdoor community. UpaDowna Website

During the warmer months, UpaDowna promotes and organizes events such as paddle boarding, community bicycle rides, outdoor yoga, and more; however, they've got programming for the entire year! During the colder months, they organize ice climbing and trips to rock climbing centers as well as hikes and Nordic skiing events.

"I think outdoor recreation, it really has a chance to change people's lives in a positive way commented Spencer McKee, chairman of the board at UpaDowna, "you know, it gets you off the couch, it gets you active, it gets you healthier and moving around, and then there's also that level of community that comes with it."

One of the big ways the organization works to promote accessibility to their litany of events is by removing or heavily reducing the cost of participation.

Many events are free, while others are donation-based; costs for equipment rentals are also lowered to a manageable level.

For example, this summer's community bicycle rides cost between $15 - $25 for the entire season (using a donation-based payment system); if you don't have your own bicycle, ebikes are made available for rent (from PikeRide) for $5.00.

Most events also focus heavily on building community, "...to where you're not just coming and participating in outdoor recreation," said McKee, "you're also making friends too."

UpaDowna is also looking forward to their upcoming Folk'n'Flannel Festival and Fundraiser on October 18th at 425 South Sierra Madre Street in Colorado Springs; the team will host games, local music, vendors, beer tastings, a chili cook-off, and more.

If you want to learn more about UpaDowna or get involved with one of their events, you can find their website linked here.

