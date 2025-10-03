Finds Under $40: The Pikes Peak Philharmonic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Pikes Peak Philharmonic, a fully volunteer orchestra based in Colorado Springs.

Initially formed in 1965 as the Colorado Springs Community Orchestra, this group is dedicated to providing access to masterpiece-level music to folks across the region.

"We really want people to experience something beautiful," commented Sonia Carey, VP of the Pikes Peak Philharmonic board and also a violinist for the orchestra," and I think classical music is something beautiful, and there is something especially profound about experiencing it live."

The non-profit is comprised solely of volunteers with auditions happening regularly throughout the season (including open auditions during August); musicians from a wide variety of career fields (including students) and age ranges have joined over the years.

"Oh, it's great," stated Luciano Silvestri, the music director and conductor for the Philharmonic, "transgenerational is how I would describe the orchestra. Some of our youngest players are in high school, and just a couple of years ago, we had a player who retired from the orchestra at the age of 96 playing cello."

Concerts are hosted at the Ent Center for the Arts and are preceded by a pre-concert lecture; this season will kick off on October 12 with the first concert set to include the following compositions:



New World Symphony - Dvorak

An American in Paris - Gershwin

Finlandia - Sibelius

Hungarian Dances, No.1, 4 & 5 - Brahms

Tickets for adults cost up to $20.00, while tickets for children 13+ are $14.00, and tickets for children 12 years old or younger are free (when accompanied by a paying adult).

According to Laurie Luke, President of the Pikes Peak Philharmonic, affordability is critical, "...that's one of our main goals, is to make sure the ticket prices are low enough so that you can bring your entire family."

This year, the Pikes Peak Philharmonic is partnering with a local music appreciation class and providing ticket vouchers for those students; the group also invites additional teachers/educational institutions to reach out for similar collaborations.

"We are happy to collaborate with local teachers and schools that want to give their music students an opportunity to see a concert," stated Carey, "we'd be happy to collaborate with you and, for example, provide vouchers for those students or your class. If that's something you're interested in, please reach out."

If you would like to learn more about (or get in contact with) the Pikes Peak Philharmonic, visit their website.

