Finds Under $40: Peak Improv Theater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is Peak Improv Theater.

Now entering its third year of operations, this space acts as a landing zone for nearly a dozen different improv/comedy groups across Colorado Springs; the business is operated by a long-running improv troupe known as The Stick Horses, which has been around since 2004.

"So we have regular improv, whose line is it anyways type of stuff, but we also have improvised musicals, improvised puppet shows, improvised Dungeons & Dragons shows," stated Casey Frase, Peak Improv's marketing director (and also a member of the Stick Horses).

The venue hosts a number of improv classes throughout the week, and schedules shows for Fridays and Saturdays; meanwhile, each Thursday is reserved for a "Free Improv Jam" where visitors can try their hand at a variety of improv games.

"They learn that this is a safe space to just play," stated Meggan Hyde, a co-owner and the education director for Peak Improv, "as adults we don't play enough, and here we're learning how to play again, and we're meeting people to support us."

Tickets for each show are $15 or less, with first Friday events providing a free or pay-what-you-can option for visitors.

"I mean, other than just laughing a lot, I think people leave this theater feeling like they are part of something," finished Frase.

For additional information on how to get involved with Peak Improv Theater or to visit and see a show, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.