Finds Under $40: Fashion Show at the Galleries of Contemporary Art

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is a fashion show hosted by the Galleries of Contemporary Art (GOCA) on February 20 that provides a showcase for wearable art created by Colorado designers.

Dubbed the House of GOCA, the runway event hosted at the Ent Center for the Arts is now entering its second year; the theme is "Stardust" and each piece will draw inspiration from the artist whose work is currently on display at the gallery (last year, the artist was Patrick Shearn)

"This event is inspired by the exhibition of art by Nina Elder that's currently on view," stated Dr. Joy Armstrong, director for GOCA, "and features designs from eight Front Range designers, each who have made between eight and 12 wearable looks that will be worn on models on the runway."

The idea behind the event is to provide another avenue to explore what contemporary art means to everyone.

"Wearable art and fashion is just another way for us to explore what contemporary art means to all of us as individuals. It's something that we can connect to as human beings," said Dr. Armstrong, "because so much of our identity, the way we project ourselves in the world, is based on the way we adorn our bodies."

The event will take place on February 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shockley-Zalabak Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts. For additional details and to check on ticket availability, click here.

