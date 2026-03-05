Finds Under $40 - Exploring the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM).

Situated within the 1903 El Paso County courthouse, this museum features an array of rotating exhibits, lectures, tours, and special events.

"We're part of the city's Department of Cultural Services," commented Meg Yevara, program coordinator for the museum, "and we work every day to preserve and share Pikes Peak regional history."

Recently, as of February 28, the museum opened a new exhibit featuring the "Legacy of Tattoo Art in Colorado Springs"; this new feature focuses on the life and art of the tattoo artist Colorado Nick, as well as several other notable tattoo artists.

Colorado Nick was born in Victor in 1914 and spent decades working in Colorado Springs.

"I just really want people to see a piece of Colorado Springs history that they may have not known about," stated guest curator of the Colorado Nick exhibit and co-founder of Yellow Beak Press, Scott Boyer.

"This was sort of a hidden piece of our history as far as the art of tattooing goes."

The exhibit is situated upstairs at the CSPM and will be open for a full year.

Visitation to the museum, as well as participation in all museum-hosted events, is free.

"This is the history collection. These are the stories of your city, the city of Colorado Springs. So you should be able to come here and enjoy it, no cost," finished Yevara.

If you want to see a list of the museum's current exhibits or upcoming events/lectures/tours, click here.

