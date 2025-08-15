Finds Under $40: Exploring Cave of the Winds

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.

While the caves are millions of years old, their discovery and subsequent opening to the public for tours dates back to the earliest years of the 1880s.

Located only a couple of miles away from Manitou Springs, this park includes a long list of activities above and below the earth that folks can engage with for under $40 (and a few that are over that price point).

The two cave tours that fall under $40.00 are listed below:



The Discovery Tour

A guided, half-mile journey through the developed sections of the cave system to experience the various geological marvels of the world beneath our feet while learning about the place's history.

The Haunted Lantern Tour

A nearly mile-long, guided trek through the undeveloped portions of the cave while lighting the way with a lantern and learning about the history, folklore, and ghost stories surrounding the system.



If heading down into the cave system isn't what you're looking for, the mountain park also offers aerial rides, a ropes course, climbing towers, and more that fit inside the $40.00 budget.

For more information about the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, click here.

_____

_____

