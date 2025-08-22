Finds Under $40 - Explore the History of Pikes Peak Trolley Museum and Restoration Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Pikes Peak Trolley Museum and Restoration Shop.

Operated by the Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation, which was founded in 1982, the Museum/Restoration Shop is located in an old locomotive roundhouse that dates back to the 1880s and is located at 2333 Steel Dr, Colorado Springs (which used to be Roswell, Colorado).

The non-profit organization offers a wide variety of opportunities to learn about the history pertaining to streetcars in the Pikes Peak region.

Tour guides will take visitors throughout the site, which features century-old photographs, a number of trolleys and rail cars, several model railroads, two operational streetcars for visitors to ride briefly and multiple museum exhibits/areas.

Tours also allow visitors the chance to see the progress that the Foundation is making on their restoration projects.

According to John Haney, an original co-founder of the Foundation, as well as a member of its board, a tour guide, and author of a book covering the history of trolleys in the region, "...it's a place where people can come and learn about Colorado Springs earliest history."

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday; the cost of admission to the museum is $9.00 for adults (discounts available for seniors and active military) and $5.00 for children (ages five-12).

Run by an all volunteer team, the Pikes Peak Trolley Museum and Restoration Shop is always looking for new volunteers to help out with a variety of tasks; for more information on how to sign up for volunteer hours, click here.

If you want to learn more regarding the Museum and the history of trolleys in the region, click here.

