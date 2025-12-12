Finds Under $40: ChoralSong of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is ChoralSong of Colorado Springs.

Founded in 2023, ChoralSong is an auditioned choir of just over two-dozen vocalists who come from across the Pikes Peak region in order to create and share community through music.

"Because of the effect that live performances of music have on people," commented artistic director Daniel Price, "it starts with us as we come together once a week, and we are so excited to have this chance to be able to sing together, to be part of this small microcosm of Colorado Springs, of the Pikes Peak region. Then it is just extra special when we can actually take that and bring it to the public."

The hope and belief from ChoralSong is that through the power of live music, the choir and the audience can become a tighter knit community.

"It is a way to bring the community together," added Sandy Tiemens, executive director for ChoralSong.

The choir's Christmas concert (Festival of Carols) will be held on December 16 at 7:00 pm at the Grace and St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Downtown Colorado Springs.

For ticket information, click here. For additional information regarding ChoralSong of Colorado Springs and their ongoing endeavors (or how/when to audition), click here.

_____

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday. Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.