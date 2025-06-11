Ways to save on your utility bill as we head into this summer

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — As the weather heats up, your air conditioning bill might too. But, there are some ways you can save as we head into this summer.

Experts say raising your thermostat even by two degrees when you're not home can help you save up to 10% on your energy bill. They also say not to do the following in the middle of the day when it's already hot:



run your dryer

run your dishwasher

use your oven

Experts also say not to be surprised if your bill looks different than last year as rates have changed in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Back in March, Colorado Springs Utilities and Black Hills Energy customers both saw an increase of about $7 a month on utility bills.

