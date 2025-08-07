Ways to reduce your summer utility bill as heat ramps up

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — There are some things you can do right now to reduce your summer utility bill. Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says during a hot day, set your thermostat higher so the cooling system doesn't have to work as hard.

They say to set the temperature on your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when you're not home.

Experts say raising your thermostat even by two degrees when you're not home can help you save up to 10% on your energy bill. They also say not to do the following in the middle of the day when it's already hot:



run your dryer

run your dishwasher

use your oven

CSU says to use microwaves, toaster ovens and slower cookers. They say those appliances use 50% less energy than the stove or oven.

Experts also say not to be surprised if your bill looks different than last year as rates have changed in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Back in March, CSU and Black Hills Energy customers both saw an increase of about $7 a month on utility bills.

