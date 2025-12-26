Tariffs on Auto Parts: Why car repairs could cost you more this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — So far, warm weather has spared Southern Colorado from dangerous winter driving conditions. But when snow and ice do arrive, drivers could face another challenge: higher repair bills.

Some auto shop owners tell News5 rising auto-part prices are driving up the cost of repairs.

Integrity Auto Care has been fixing cars in Colorado Springs for more than a decade.

“Pricing is changing so fast, we have to constantly keep track of it," said Dave Anadon, Owner of Integrity Auto Care.

Auto-part prices have surged in recent years due to supply chain disruptions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with ongoing tariffs that impact imported parts.

“The cost of importing parts is dramatically higher,” Anadon said. “Something you used to get for about 12 dollars. We’re now looking at 80 to 100 dollars for a simple metal disc.”

Repairs involving batteries, brakes, or suspension systems can become more expensive if parts are damaged by icy roads or curbs.

“If somebody hits a curb and breaks suspension parts, they will see a part increase,” Anadon said.

Integrity Auto Care isn’t alone. Earlier this year, News5 spoke with Brad May, owner of JM Auto Repair, about the impact of tariffs on auto parts. You can watch that coverage in the video player below.

“Right now, we are not seeing much tariff action on auto parts,” May said. “We saw it at the beginning of the year with a couple of vendors, but we decided to change vendors for the sake of our customers.”

Shop owners say they’re doing what they can to keep their customers, negotiating with vendors, seeking rebates, and keeping overhead costs down.

“We can’t control the market,” Anadon said. “What we can control is our relationships with vendors and our overhead costs."

