DENVER, Colo. — Coloradans are being scammed into signing away ownership of their vehicles while seeking help with DMV registration paperwork.

Thieves are posing as third-party helpers, offering to act as "power of attorney" or asking to be added to a vehicle's title to facilitate registration. Once a scammer's name is on the title, they become the legal owner and can sell, tow or seize the vehicle, according to DMV officials.

▶️ WATCH: DMV Senior Director Erica Bustle breaks down the scam and what to watch out for

Scammers are tricking Coloradans into signing away ownership of their vehicles

Colorado DMV Senior Director Erica Bustle said immigrants and seniors without standard identification are primarily being targeted through word of mouth.

Bustle said the agency does not have precise figures on how many victims there are, but that cases are on the rise.

"I don't have an actual number, but I'll tell you, our motor vehicle investigations unit has definitely anecdotally seen an uptick, and the thing about these cases is this might not be the only fraud," Bustle said. "There may be some other things going on as well, so we don't count this alone, but, like, for title fraud in general, we've seen a fairly significant uptick."

Bustle said there is no reason to pay someone to help register a vehicle. In Colorado, any adult can get a driver's license regardless of immigration status.

Victims are encouraged to file a police report and file a report with the DMV motor vehicle investigations unit.

"You're going to have to have documentation, and if you've given all that up, you may struggle with trying to get that vehicle back," Bustle said.

If you purchase a car in a private sale, check the VIN before purchase and visit a local county DMV office to register your vehicle. You can use the DMV's online services if you purchased your vehicle from a dealership.

You can learn more about vehicle scams by visiting https://dmv.colorado.gov/fraud-alertsscams.

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