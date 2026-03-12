Rising gas prices are putting pressure on businesses that rely on driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Gas prices continue to climb as tensions tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran affect global oil markets.

Local businesses in Colorado Springs say the impact is starting to add up.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.57 nationally and across Colorado. In Colorado Springs, the average is $3.61 per gallon, while drivers in Pueblo pay about $3.53 per gallon.

For many drivers, filling up the tank has become more stressful. But for businesses that rely on driving every day, those rising prices can quickly cut into profits.

Scott Clay, owner of Fastlane Towing, said the increase has been noticeable.

“We’re spending about $40 more per fillup,” said Clay.

Because towing often requires long-distance travel, fuel costs add up quickly. Clay said his company sometimes travels across the state.

“The furthest we went was Durango, Colorado,” he said.

Clay said he typically fills up his truck twice a day.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to serve our customers and support the community,” said Clay. “But when prices jump like this, it makes it very difficult.”

At the same gas station, Alex Kosley, CEO of StreamHome Construction, said his company is also seeing rising fuel costs. Kosley estimates the increase is costing his company about $400 more overall.

“Casey here in this truck is driving about 400 miles a week, so we’re definitely seeing an impact from the pretty rapid rise in prices,” said Kosley.

Until fuel prices stabilize, many business owners say they’re looking for ways to cut unnecessary travel and reduce fuel use.

“Minimize your travel if it’s not business-related,” said Clay. “If it’s not directly serving a customer, you just have to buckle down.”

Kosley said he hopes prices will eventually come back down.

“We’d hope that the prices would come back down, and hopefully we can save some fuel expense compared to where we’re at now,” he said.

As global tensions continue to influence oil markets, local businesses say they are doing what they can to keep their operations running while managing higher fuel costs.

