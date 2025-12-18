Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Pueblo Police Department warning of scam targeting Colorado businesses

Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
KOAA5
Pueblo Police Department patrol vehicle
Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department has issued a warning regarding email scams targeting Colorado businesses.

Police say these emails are primarily targeting businesses that are applying for permits. They say the alleged scammers are impersonating city departments and will ask for banking information.

The department shared the following on social media:

The department reminds you never to click on any links or attachments.

___

Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed

Residents in District 6 got answers to their public safety and construction questions at a recent town hall.

Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community