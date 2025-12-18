Pueblo Police Department warning of scam targeting Colorado businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department has issued a warning regarding email scams targeting Colorado businesses.
Police say these emails are primarily targeting businesses that are applying for permits. They say the alleged scammers are impersonating city departments and will ask for banking information.
The department shared the following on social media:
🚨SCAM ALERT! 🚨 Beware of business email scams targeting Colorado businesses, especially those applying for permits. Scammers impersonate city departments, asking for banking info under false pretenses.
🛑 Don't click links or attachments! pic.twitter.com/dIvg36ekSj
— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) December 15, 2025
The department reminds you never to click on any links or attachments.
