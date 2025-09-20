Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns of calls where someone impersonates law enforcement

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning of a reported call where someone impersonates law enforcement.

According to the sheriff's office, the impersonator will tell the community member they have an outstanding warrant and threaten them with jail if they don't pay.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they will never call to tell someone about an outstanding warrant. They also say they will never ask for payment for a warrant and will not ask you to pay over the phone.

The sheriff's office says to never give personal and/or financial information by phone unless you are certain that it's from a credible source.

If you are unsure if a call is legitimate, hang up and call the agency the person claims to be from to verify.

