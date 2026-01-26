Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax preparation service appointments

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — First-come, first-served appointments to receive free income tax preparation and filing services are now open.

The appointments are being offered through Pikes Peak United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

According to United Way, VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free income tax preparation for those with a household income of less than $69,000.

Pikes Peak United Way runs several VITA locations across El Paso County and Alamosa throughout the federal tax filing season. The services are offered in-person.

According to Pikes Peak United Way, they have several daytime, evening and weekend appointments available.

“So many families across the Pikes Peak Region are struggling to meet basic needs," said Cami Bremer, President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. "Being able to provide support with navigating the complex tax code changes each year is a crucial piece of mind for those who require assistance. The trained VITA volunteers work with the community by simplifying a complex and inconvenient tax prep process for those who need it the most.”

Pikes Peak United Way says their goal is to prepare and file at least 2,500 tax returns this year. Recently, United Way says the VITA program has provided more than $4 million in state and local refunds to those in the area.

United Way says on average, refunds processed through VITA are returned in less than 14 days.

Spots for an appointment will be available through April 14. To schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, visit Pikes Peak United Way's website.

