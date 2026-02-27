Nearly a year after the Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance was passed, what's changed?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One option city leaders hope could help address the housing crisis is Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

A new ordinance passed last April was designed to provide clearer guidelines for future development. Nearly a year later, News5 checked back in with the community to see how it’s working so far.

Kerri Waite with Westside Voices for Responsible Development has been following the issue closely.

“Wanting to be involved and speak out about ADU issues,” said Waite.

News5 first spoke with Waite when the ordinance was still under consideration. Since then, the Colorado Springs City Council gave final approval.

Now, she’s asking how it’s played out.

“How has the new ADU ordinance played out? Have they issued more permits?” said Waite.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, eight ADUs have been permitted since last April. In 2024, the city permitted 10 ADUs.

News5 also checked in with Alex Kosley, CEO of StreamHome Construction.

Kosley says interest is growing. He says inquiries about ADU projects have increased since the ordinance passed.

“Just for ADUs specifically, I would estimate we’re seeing about 50% more people reaching out to us about ADU projects,” he said.

However, Kosley says there are still design and permitting hurdles.

Under the ordinance:



Detached ADUs must be 16 feet tall or shorter.

If built above an existing garage, they can reach up to 25 feet.



“We have to build a garage first, put a roof on it, close that permit out, and then submit plans for the second story, converting that garage into an ADU. That adds extra costs,” said Kosley.

Waite says she’s pleased with how the ordinance has been implemented.

“Personally, I’m very satisfied with the results,” she said.

She believes the rules strike a balance between encouraging development and protecting existing neighborhoods.

“It relieves some of the access and regulatory paperwork while still protecting neighborhoods,” said Waite.

Kosley agrees ADUs can play a role in expanding housing options.

“More ADUs, more housing. More flexibility for individuals to own those properties and for the community,” said Kosley.

Read more information about the new ADU ordinance

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.