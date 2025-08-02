Manitou Springs issues warning about emails from people impersonating staff

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs issues warning regarding incidents in which individuals impersonate staff through fraudulent email correspondence.

The emails falsely claim to be from Planning Director Fred Rollenhagen and include fabricated information about permit approvals and payment instructions.

Manitou Springs sent a warning about this in June, and they say they have received new reports about the fraudulent emails.

Consumer Manitou Springs investigating fraudulent emails from people impersonating staff James Gavato

The city says while the email appeared legitimate, and included references to city processes, it was not generated from an employee.

According to the city, in response, they have notified their IT and network services provider to assess and secure communication systems. Staff are also reviewing the incidents for any legal implications and will coordinate with authorities as needed.

To protect yourself and your business, the city urges community members to do the following:



Verify all permit or payment-related communications by contacting the City of Manitou Springs Planning Department at (719)685-4398 or by visiting City Hall at 606 Manitou Avenue.

Do not delete any suspicious emails. Retain them as evidence in case they are needed for investigation.

Do not send any form of payment or disclose sensitive information unless the request has been verified through official channels.

Emails from City staff will only come from addresses ending in @manitouspringsco.gov.

Report any suspected impersonation attempts or fraudulent correspondence immediately to the City’s Public Information Officer at (719)306-2884 or pio@manitouspringsco.gov.

The city says they are taking this incident seriously and are committed to protecting community members from fraud.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.