Local costume store says tariffs are behind this year's higher Halloween prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Higher prices are creeping into local Halloween stores this year. Customers may have to pay $5 to $15 more for your favorite Halloween looks.

At Funny Fashion in Colorado Springs, store manager Diane Lutz tells News5 it's because of tariffs on imports from China. She’s seeing price hikes across nearly every product on the shelves.

“Very frustrated,” said Lutz. “Our experience is about 30% on tariff on imports.”

Most of her inventory comes from China, and she says new trade tariffs are making it harder to keep prices steady.

“We’re mainly wholesalers,” said Lutz. “We’re trying to absorb some of that, but it has to pass on to our customers.”

She says the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is making it difficult to plan for future orders.

“Do we hold the container?" said Lutz. "Do we ship it and hope we’ll have a cut-off date? It’s very unpredictable right now.”

Even larger national retailers like Spirit Halloween echo similar concerns. In a statement, the company’s CEO Steven Silverstein said more than 90% of seasonal merchandise for Halloween and Christmas is imported from China, meaning tariff impacts will be significant.

You can read that statement below:

"As has been widely reported, more than 90% of seasonal merchandise for Halloween and Christmas is imported from China. As a result, the impact of tariffs on these products will be significant. Like many retailers, we are working hard to manage these challenges through a multi-pronged approach. We are taking a long-term perspective, while remaining focused on growth – and are proud to be on track to open over 1,500 Spirit Halloween locations this season.” Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween

Despite the price spikes, shoppers are still showing up.

“I love Halloween. Last year, I was a gorilla,” said customer Ian Frothingham. “I’m definitely going to buy a new one. If it’s a holiday people love, they’ll go for it.”

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $13.1 billion this year.

With President Donald Trump’s plan to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1 or sooner, Lutz says she is bracing for what's next.

“We are just living every day,” said Lutz. “We’re adjusting as it adjusts, and we’re absorbing some of it, but we can’t absorb it all.”

