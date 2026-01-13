Local bank will give you extra cash if you bring in pennies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Those pennies in your banks, jars and drawers can earn you some extra cash at one local bank. Eastern Colorado Bank will pay you one more dollar for every 500 pennies you bring to them.

So, if you bring in $5 worth of pennies, they will hand you $6.

The bank is doing this to help local businesses after the federal government stopped making pennies late last year.

Non-customers are limited to turning in 2,500 pennies per month, while bank customers can bring in as many pennies as they want.

