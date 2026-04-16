Local agencies warn community of scammers spreading false fire mitigation information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are warning community members about individuals going through neighborhoods impersonating the city's fire department, claiming that there have been changes to state or county wildfire codes.

They're attempting to sell "fire mitigation work" under false pretenses.

City officials in Manitou Springs say that wildfire mitigation is something that the city strongly supports and encourages for residents, but it is not "required" or "mandatory." Anyone claiming that residents will be fined or penalized for not doing so is misleading them.

Community members are encouraged to call the city at (719)685-5481 or the fire department at (719)685-1444 with any questions or concerns.

City officials will help provide real answers about fire mitigation and will work to help residents get it done as safely and affordably as possible.

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