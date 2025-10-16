Fountain Police Department warns parents of new social media prank

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Police Department is warning parents about a new social media trend called the 'AI Homeless Man Prank.'
Police say teenagers are using altered photos to make it look like a stranger is inside your home.
Officers say they responded to an incident Wednesday after a mother called 9-1-1 after her daughter sent a picture of a man inside their home. Police responded and were about to force entry into the home until the daughter admitted it was a prank.
According to police, these pranks can do the following:
- cause panic
- waste resources
- end in tragedy
