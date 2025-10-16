Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fountain Police Department warns parents of new social media prank

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Police Department is warning parents about a new social media trend called the 'AI Homeless Man Prank.'

Police say teenagers are using altered photos to make it look like a stranger is inside your home.

Officers say they responded to an incident Wednesday after a mother called 9-1-1 after her daughter sent a picture of a man inside their home. Police responded and were about to force entry into the home until the daughter admitted it was a prank.

According to police, these pranks can do the following:

  • cause panic
  • waste resources
  • end in tragedy

