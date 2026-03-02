First payment due Monday if you don't pay property taxes through Escrow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — If you don't pay your property taxes through Escrow, your first payment for the month is now due.

The El Paso County Assessor's Office says the first half payment is due February 28. Because that day fell on a Saturday this year, that deadline is Monday.

Senior deferral applications are due to the state treasurer by March 31, and second half tax payments are due June 15.

If you are paying your full property tax bill in one lump sum rather than splitting it between two payments, the payment is due on April 30.

