Fewer deals and fewer sales? Some holiday shoppers say so post Black Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The holiday shopping season is underway, but shoppers and business owners say this year feels different from Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays of the past.

Fewer deals and sales dominated conversations with shoppers Monday, who said the traditional shopping events have changed significantly.

"I don't think Black Friday is as fun anymore. I don't see as much as turnout, I don't see as much deals as on Cyber Monday," said Violyt Schubert while out for a walk.

When asked what it would take to do all her shopping in person, Schubert said her wage would need to increase.

"When I go Christmas shopping, I want to get things for the people I love, and budgeting for that usually means going online," said Schubert.

Schubert and her girlfriend, Sarah Partch, remember when Black Friday offered deeper discounts.

"You used to be able to get a PlayStation for $30 or something, now it's like, you can get 10% off," said Partch.

The lack of significant sales has changed how people approach holiday shopping. Stephanie Sherratt, who was running along Colorado Avenue Monday, noticed the difference in both prices and crowds.

"I've noticed it definitely has gotten more expensive, and there aren't as many deals," said Sherratt.

Sherratt used to be among the dedicated early shoppers, but she said the experience has changed.

"I used to be the one at 3 a.m. waiting outside in the cold for those items. It doesn't seem there's as many sales," said Sherratt.

While some shoppers reported fewer deals, several business owners in Old Colorado City said weekend shopping was strong, though some noted Saturday was slower than usual.

CeCe Minnich, owner of CeCe's boutique, still maintains a 50% off section in her year-old store. She said customers are often surprised by her pricing.

"They are so surprised that these are the prices for a boutique," said Minnich. "Finding good deals for customers requires significant effort. I have to be very selective in what I purchase."

She often travels out of state to find reasonably priced items but said the work is worth it to help customers save money.

"I work really hard to find vendors with good deals and good prices," said Minnich.

Shoppers suggested the shift toward online shopping may be contributing to fewer in-store deals during traditional shopping events.

