Federal funding for stolen SNAP benefits reimbursements unavailable until further notice

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of viewers have reached out to News5 about their stolen SNAP benefits. Previously, those who had their benefits stolen could expect reimbursement in about 30 days, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS).

However, as of December 20, 2024, federal funding that allowed families to be reimbursed for stolen benefits has been discontinued.

Why has reimbursement stopped?

A representative from CDHS explains the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Actexpired on December 20, 2024. This act provided funding for stolen SNAP benefits reimbursements, but since those funds are no longer available, affected families will not be reimbursed.

"Unfortunately, there is no mechanism for reimbursement available for fraud that takes place after Dec. 20. So there's no way to have those benefits reimbursed," said Abby McClelland, CDHS Director for the Food And Energy Assistance Division. "There are other county and state programs that they can be connected with to help bridge the gap until their next round of SNAP benefits occurs, and we are working with counties to make sure they know about and are connecting people to those resources."

List of resources for families affected by stolen SNAP benefits

The Emergency Food Assistance Program

Colorado WIC

Hunger Free Colorado

211 Colorado

Will reimbursements return?

CDHS says that the decision to reinstate reimbursement funding is up to the federal government, not the state.

"We're not directly involved with Congress, so I don't know what they're doing," McClelland said. "But they do have the ability to reinstate that funding and restart that reimbursement. That hasn’t happened yet, and there’s been no bill introduced around that."

Why are SNAP benefits being stolen?

The primary cause of stolen benefits is card skimming, according to CDHS.

“EBT cards are being skimmed, cloned and used to fraudulently access Colorado SNAP and Cash Assistance benefits,” according to a statement from CDHS Communications Manager for the Office of Economic Security. “Card skimmers are put on ATMs and card readers at retail stores to skim or clone EBT card information, including PINs. Once an EBT card is skimmed, criminals can access and use the funds on the EBT cards because they have the card number and PIN.”

Other states, such as California and Oklahoma, are updating their EBT cards with chip and tap technology to prevent skimming. It’s an option McClelland said CDHS is exploring to prevent card skimming for Colorado SNAP recipients.

“This is a major undertaking because it requires replacing the card held by each participating household,” McClelland said. “It also requires a lot of work with retailers, because currently the point of sales machines they use would not accept an EBT chip or tap card so, their software would have to be updated.”

CDHS recommendations on how to protect your SNAP benefits:



Freeze your EBT card to stop new purchases by logging into the ebtEDGE mobile app or Cardholder Portal

Change your PIN often to prevent fraudulent charges

Avoid simple PINs

Don’t share your PIN or card number with others

Report suspicious activity immediately

News5 will continue to follow this issue and provide updates on any changes to federal funding.

