Colorado Springs mom struggles to feed family after SNAP benefits are stolen

COLORADO SPRING — It’s a new year, but people in Colorado are seeing the same old problems involving stolen SNAP benefits.

A representative with the Colorado Department of Human Services Office says about 9,044 Colorado residents reported stolen SNAP benefits in 2024.

Nicole Mobley, of Colorado Springs, was devastated after her SNAP benefits were stolen in January 2025. The unfortunate situation left her struggling to put food on the table for her and six children in the household.

“I have five kids and a granddaughter. It's hard not to get emotional because something like this means I can’t feed them for a whole month,” she said. “As a mom, you never want to go without feeding your kids. And I don't just mean feeding them something out of a can or a box. I want to give them a meal.”

She receives hundreds of dollars per month in SNAP benefits, but when she checked her account at the top of January, all that was left to spend for the rest of the month was $0.68.

“On January 5, I went into a gas station to get a bottle of water for $2 and got declined,” Mobley said. “I thought it was a mistake, so I went to a second gas station and got declined again. I later found out it was because my food stamps had been stolen.”

Mobley also said she’s a recently single mother who’s unable to work due to a disability.

“Explaining this situation to them was heartbreaking,” she said “They asked, ‘What do we do now?’ A couple of them cried because they know what it's like to not have enough food. We've had moments like this before, and it's painful.”

The fraudulent transactions were made at stores in Commerce City, Colorado, and Thornton, Colorado. according to recorded transactions on her EBT mobile app.

“I never imagined in a million years that someone could steal your food stamps, or that anyone would even do that,” she said. “People on SNAP are already struggling to make ends meet, and then someone takes from them? For what?”

A representative with the Colorado Department of Human Services tells News5 these are the most effective ways for EBT card owners to protect their benefits:

Freeze EBT card when not in use. This can be done through the MyCoBenefits mobile app, the ebtEDGE mobile app, or the Cardholder Portal

Set up transaction restrictions through the ebtEDGE app or cardholder portal. CDHS says this is where you can block online and/or out-of-state transactions.

Change PIN regularly. Change the PIN at least one month before the date that benefits would post.

Mobley says she knew the rules, and followed them, and her benefits were still stolen.

“I've done everything they tell you to do,” Mobley said. “Check your account daily, change your password regularly, look out for skimmers, but it didn't make a difference.”

Mobley tells News 5 she filed three official complaints with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the FBI. As she awaits answers and the 30-day reimbursement timeline for her stolen SNAP benefits, she said she draws strength from her children, who have become her greatest source of support during this difficult time.

“It's hard for them, and it knocks them down a bit, but they're good at keeping smiles on their faces. They try to keep me going. When they see me break down emotionally, they'll say, "We'll figure it out. If we have to eat beans for the rest of the month, we'll eat beans." But they're still kids. There are moments when they're hungry, and they want something more than expired food or food from a can. Those moments make me break down, too. Still, they do their best to stay supportive.”





