Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

'Energy Wise Rates' start Wednesday for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

utilities_main.jpg
KOAA
CSU
utilities_main.jpg
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers' electricity bill will now depend on the time of day energy is used.

Wednesday, the 'Energy Wise Rates' option will become the new standard.

These rates mean if you use energy from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, officials say the cost of electricity will increase. If you use electricity on weekdays before 5 p.m. or after 9 p.m., you will see a lower price.

Those above instances do not include weekends or holidays.

CSU says by shifting usage to off-peak times, this will decrease demand and help customers save money.

___

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

The families of Ian Stasko and Andrew Porter have shared more about who the two men were and their love for the outdoors.

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community