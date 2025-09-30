'Energy Wise Rates' start Wednesday for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers' electricity bill will now depend on the time of day energy is used.

Wednesday, the 'Energy Wise Rates' option will become the new standard.

These rates mean if you use energy from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, officials say the cost of electricity will increase. If you use electricity on weekdays before 5 p.m. or after 9 p.m., you will see a lower price.

Those above instances do not include weekends or holidays.

CSU says by shifting usage to off-peak times, this will decrease demand and help customers save money.

___

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado The families of Ian Stasko and Andrew Porter have shared more about who the two men were and their love for the outdoors. Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.