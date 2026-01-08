Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD issues warning of phone call scam targeting Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a warning of a phone scam targeting the community.

Police say callers are using a spoofed CSPD caller ID, claiming to be the Chief of Police. They will then tell victims they have a warrant and demand payment to avoid arrest.

CSPD says if you get this call, it is a scam. The department says they will never call you demanding immediate payment for any reason.

If you do receive this call, CSPD says to hang up immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

