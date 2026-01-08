CSPD issues warning of phone call scam targeting Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a warning of a phone scam targeting the community.

Police say callers are using a spoofed CSPD caller ID, claiming to be the Chief of Police. They will then tell victims they have a warrant and demand payment to avoid arrest.

SCAM ALERT CSPD is aware of a phone scam targeting our community. Callers are using a spoofed CSPD caller ID and claiming to be the Chief of Police. They tell victims they have a warrant and demand payment to avoid arrest.This is a scam. CSPD will never call you demanding… — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) January 7, 2026

CSPD says if you get this call, it is a scam. The department says they will never call you demanding immediate payment for any reason.

If you do receive this call, CSPD says to hang up immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

___

New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year. New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.