Colorado Springs Utilities offering winter utility bill assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says customers often see a significant increase in natural gas use as colder temperatures move in, up to six times more than during warmer months.

To help ease this burden, CSU says they are offering support in the following ways:



payment assistance programs

rebates

energy-saving tips

Starting Saturday, eligible customers can apply for Low-income Energy Assistance Programs (LEAP), which helps qualifying households cover winter home heating costs. You can apply by calling Pikes Peak United Way at 211.

Last year, CSU says more than 9,000 customers received LEAP assistance, which resulted in more than $4.2 million in support for heating expenses.

CSU also offers Project COPE, which provides bill payment assistance to anyone struggling financially. They say Project COPE has provided more than #1.25 million in assistance as of September 30.

They also offer energy and water efficiency through the Home Efficiency Assistance Program. To qualify, you must own the home you live in and meet income guidelines. For more information, click here.

CSU offers rebates on the following:



HVAC

heat pump

insulation

smart thermostats

To qualify for rebates, the purchase and installation of energy-saving equipment must be done by December. For more information, visit CSU's website.

CSU has the following energy saving tips:



During colder months, change the direction of ceiling fans to rotate clockwise in order to pull cold air up and push warm air down.

Apply caulk or weatherstripping to seal leaks around windows and doors to keep warm air in and cold air out. (Make sure it is above 45 degrees to apply caulk.)

Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Check the furnace filter regularly and change it when dirty. A clean filter allows the furnace to run more efficiently.

Set the thermostat as low as it is comfortable at night or when away from home. Earn a $50 rebate on a smart thermostat.

Look for other opportunities throughout your home with a self-assessment that can help you identify where your home may be losing energy.



For more information about energy-efficiency rebates and ways to save, visit CSU's website.

