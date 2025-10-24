Colorado Department of Revenue warns taxpayers of text-based scam

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers of a text-based scam that asks you for banking information to receive your tax refund.
The department says the text will also mention the consequences of not responding by a deadline.
You can view an example of the text below:
The Colorado Department of Revenue urges you to ignore these text messages and not to click on any links. They also say similar text messages in other states have led people to fraudulent websites with the aim of stealing personal and banking information.
The department says they will never send unexpected text messages asking for personal information. If you receive a text, you are asked to report it on Stop Fraud Colorado's website.
