Coffee tariff rolled back, but local roaster says impact will take time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order rolling back tariffs on several Brazilian agricultural products, including coffee.

The administration has reversed the 40% tariff on the Brazilian products. Those tariffs were originally imposed in July.

Johanna Corter, owner of Corter Coffee Roasters in Colorado Springs, says it has been challenging to run her business due to higher coffee bean prices.

“Since we took over in 2020, prices have gone up about 290% for green coffee beans,” said Corter.

She says coffee prices have steadily climbed. Then, this year’s tariffs added another layer of stress.

“We are going into this year with tariffs… challenging at best,” she said.

To keep up, Corter has been trying different strategies, from buying in bulk when she finds a sale to relying on credit to build up inventory.

While Trump's announcement to lower tariffs offers some relief, Corter says she is not expecting an immediate price drop.

“I didn’t think it was going to be an overnight thing,” said Corter. “Looking through our suppliers last night for different Brazilian coffee… there’s still nothing available.”

For now, Corter says she has enough beans to get through the coming months. She’s also considering adjusting her offerings based on what’s more accessible.

“Listening to customers. If they like different origins that might be easier to get, I can fulfill those,” said Corter. "It’s still very challenging. I'm looking forward to what the next six months bring and hoping things settle down.”

