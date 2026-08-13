City of Fountain sets single-day electricity usage in July, offering utility payment assistance

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain is making sure residents know about the utility payment assistance after the city set a new record in July.

In a news release, city officials said that on July 28, the city set a new record for a single day of electric use at 69.6 megawatts. Throughout the entire month of July, usage was 11% higher than in July 2025.

Water usage was also on the rise, as July of 2026 marked a 19% increase in usage compared to 2025.

Ahead of more costly bills, which the city says are often between July and September, there are multiple programs people would be aware of.

The Lighten the Load program offers residents up to $750 in any 12 months with the assistance of the Salvation Army; call 719-382-1182 for more information.

Energy Outreach Colorado offers up to $1,000 per fiscal year to residents.

Anyone who does not qualify but is still struggling is encouraged to reach out to Fountain Utilities to try to make arrangements with the city to avoid disconnection.

The Fountain Utilities Customer Service department can be reached at 719-322-2010 or by email.

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