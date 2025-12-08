Christmas tree prices: How to find the best deals this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many families are beginning to bring out their holiday decorations, and for those looking to add a Christmas tree to their home, there are several options to fit different budgets.

News5 looked into how much Christmas trees cost, and how you can save money this holiday season.

Cut your own for the lowest price

It's that time of year again, the hunt begins for the perfect Christmas tree. Many families' tradition is to cut a tree down, but there are a few rules you have to follow.

Everyone needs to get a Christmas tree permit from the U.S. Forest Service. That permit goes on the bottom of your tree after you cut it down.

These permits range from $10 to $20, depending on where you want to get your tree. In the Pikes Peak Ranger District near Colorado Springs, a tag costs $20 per tree. Learn more about the permits here.

Local farms offer fresh options

If cutting down a Christmas tree is not your style, you can buy a real tree from a local farm.

"I like having a real tree," said one customer.

Harding Nursery in Colorado Springs sells several different types of Christmas trees.

"We got it all, any type and size," said a nursery employee.

Their five to six-foot trees cost $70 to $79.

Department stores provide convenience

Department stores also sell real trees. A five- to six-foot tree from Home Depot costs between $69 and $130. Lowe's sells five to six-foot trees, ranging from $84 to $130.

Artificial trees offer long-term savings

Buying a tree every year can really add up, so some people go for a more reusable option.

Online and artificial trees cost anywhere from $40 to $400, with an average price of around $100. It's a one-time purchase that you can store in your attic and bring out every Christmas.

