Black Hills Energy launches program to help moderate-income households

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Black Hills Energy has launched a Moderate Income Residential Program designed to help households earning between $70,000 and $123,000 reduce their energy expenses during the winter months.

The program offers rebates for household projects that include the following:



equipment upgrades

HVAC improvements

weatherization projects



These energy-efficiency improvements are designed to help customers lower their monthly utility bills while also benefiting the environment.

"By putting these measures inside your homes, customers can see a decrease in their monthly bills and they can have a more positive impact on the environment, so, it's a win-win for our customers and our community," said Black Hill Energy’s Natalie Falbo.

If you want to see if you qualify, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

___

____

