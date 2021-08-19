Watch
Colorado's Boebert discloses husband's work for energy firm

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., pauses during a news conference to announce her resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A group of conservative Republicans also had criticism for Vice President Kamala Harris who is set to make her first visit to the U.S. Mexico border since taking office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Lauren Boebert
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has disclosed that her husband worked as consultant for a energy firm during her run for Congress last year. Boebert made the disclosure in her personal financial filing this week with the House of Representatives. She listed that Jayson Boebert earned $478,000 from the firm. Boebert's congressional office says her husband has worked in the energy industry for 18 years but declined to explain why the congresswoman did not list the income during her campaign. In documents filed as a candidate, she listed her husband's consulting business but did not list additional detail. 

