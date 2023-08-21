Judge sets $200K bond in Trump's Georgia RICO case

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump met with Georgia's district attorney's office in Atlanta on Monday and agreed on release conditions including a $200,000 bond.

The bond lists various counts adding up to $200,000, which the court said can be posted as cash or "through commercial surety."

Trump, along with other co-defendants, was expected to work through the terms of each bond by Monday in the historic racketeering case in that state.

For one count of violating Georgia's RICO Act, a judge set the bond at $80,000 for Trump.

A grand jury in Georgia indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies over their alleged efforts to overturn election results in the state.

The indictment includes 41 felony counts and is 97 pages long. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went through the various charges when announcing the indictment this month.

The prosecution is employing a statute known as "RICO," or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act of 1970. It allows prosecutors to connect crimes that may appear unrelated, but have a common broader objective and bring those crimes together into one case.

That means the head of a supposed operation can be included in criminal charges, even if they didn't carry out the crimes themselves. In Georgia, the RICO statute is broader than the federal law, so it includes a wider list of possible crimes that can be bundled together.

