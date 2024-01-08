One dead after east side shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO — One man is dead and a second is recovering after a double shooting on Pueblo's east side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Catalpa Street, near Bradford Park, around 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say a second victim showed up at the hospital and later died.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or by visiting the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

