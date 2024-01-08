Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One dead after east side shooting in Pueblo

Second victim expected to survive
Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
KOAA5
Pueblo Police Department patrol vehicle
Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 00:22:00-05

PUEBLO — One man is dead and a second is recovering after a double shooting on Pueblo's east side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Catalpa Street, near Bradford Park, around 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say a second victim showed up at the hospital and later died.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or by visiting the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App