Lead Pastor of New Life Church in Colorado Springs resigns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Elders at New Life Church in Colorado Springs announced Senior Pastor Brady Boyd has resigned his position. The announcement was made during a church service Friday night.

Monday, News 5 reported that court documents allege Boyd knew a pastor at his previous church in Texas sexually abused a child.

The documents also say that leadership at New Life hired Boyd as Senior Pastor despite knowing he was among those who were informed of the abuse. Boyd denies knowing about the child abuse that allegedly took place in the 1980s.

Boyd's former mentor, Robert Morris, who Boyd appointed overseer of New Life, is facing charges in Oklahoma in connection with the sexual abuse of Cindy Clemishire when she was between the ages of 12 and 16. Morris was in his 20s at the time. Boyd is not accused of any crimes in the court documents.

During the announcement Friday night, the church Elders said they did not believe that Boyd did not know about the alleged abuse. They say they asked Boyd to resign and he did so on Wednesday. They also announced that Daniel Grothe has been selected to be the new Lead Pastor at New Life Church.

The change marks a big shift for the church which has seen pastor Boyd at the helm since 2007.

