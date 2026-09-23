City of Colorado Springs to close Memorial Park vehicle gates earlier on Sundays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs announced that it will soon begin closing vehicle gates earlier at Memorial Park on Sundays in an effort to deter illegal parking lot takeovers and street racing.

Starting Sept. 27, the vehicle gates will close at 7 p.m., which is two hours earlier than the current closure. The city said vehicles must exit Memorial Park before the gates close, but pedestrian and bicycle access will remain available.

The city said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) as part of ongoing efforts to protect Memorial Park and provide a safe environment for park users.

The city said it has previously implemented safety upgrades at Memorial Park, including new lighting, security gates and wireless cameras, and that the earlier Sunday gate closure is an additional step to deter illegal vehicle activity and help prevent further damage to the park.

PRCS and CSPD will continue to monitor conditions at Memorial Park and assess measures to protect the park and its users.