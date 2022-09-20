Hit-and-run suspect found after crash that killed Weld County deputy

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County deputy was killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was riding her motorcycle north of Greeley on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams confirmed that the motorcyclist killed Sunday at the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37 was Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, of Windsor. She was on her way to work. Her birthday is next week.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Around that time, the driver of a white 2006 Ford minivan, who was traveling westbound on AA Street, and rider on a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle, who was headed southbound on Weld County Road 37, crashed near the intersection, the sheriff's office and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.



Based on CSP's follow-up investigation, the driver of the van "proceeded from a stop sign at the intersection into the path of the motorcycle," and the motorcyclist collided with the front passenger side of the minivan.

While deputies responded to the scene, the driver fled from the crash and into a nearby cornfield, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect driving the white minivan as Octavio Gonzales-Garcia, who is between the ages of 36 and 38. He last resided in the Greeley area. He was described as a slightly heavyset Latino man in his 40s. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen in a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Reams said investigators found a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security Card in the minivan. They also found evidence that indicated Gonzales-Garcia may have been intoxicated.

A search for Gonzales-Garcia continued throughout the day and evening until he was found — thanks to numerous tips — and arrested around 10:15 p.m. in Fort Collins, the sheriff's office said.

Hein-Nutz joined the sheriff's office in November 2018. One month after graduating from the jail academy to become a detentions deputy, she wrote an excited post on Facebook, according to Reams.

“After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams. This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do," the post read.

Reams described her as a hard worker, caring deputy and positive force.

"I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together," Reams said.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations to help offset funeral costs for Hein-Nutz's family. The sheriff's office gave the following instructions:



You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo

Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631

Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter

CSP is leading this investigation.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.