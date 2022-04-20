Grass fire breaks out in Gunbarrel area in Boulder County

DENVER — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said charges are pending against a woman after a grass fire broke out near the Tally Ho Trail in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder County this afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said they issued multiple door-to-door evacuation orders to residents in the area, but those evacuations have since been lifted.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters reported they were making good progress. Winds in the area were gusting 20-30 mph out of the west-southwest as of 1:40 p.m.

The fire grew to 10 acres, the sheriff's office said. No structures were damaged and nobody was injured in the fire. The total damage from the fire was estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.

The sheriff's office said the origin and cause of the fire has been identified, but did not elaborate. A woman, who lives nearby, has charges pending against her, the sheriff's office said. The investigation is ongoing.

