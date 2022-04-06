Fire burning south of NCAR Fire burn scar has been extinguished, Boulder officials say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning south of the NCAR fire burn scar in south Boulder has been extinguished, Boulder Fire-Rescue said Wednesday afternoon. Smoke is still visible in the area.

The fire was first reported around 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It was estimated at 0.6 acres.

The fire started burning near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue. Mount View Fire Rescue said the fire burned on open space land.

Firefighters were working to secure the perimeter and put water on hot spots as of 5 p.m. No homes are threatened by the fire, and crews said people should expect smoke in the area while hot spots are extinguished.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said it is called the North Shanahan Ridge Fire.

All trails in the area are closed. Anybody hiking on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder is asked to get off the trails as soon as possible. Rangers are evacuating any hikers they find.

NWS recommends listening to alerts from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. You can sign up for Boulder County's Emergency Alert System here or keep up with alerts on OEM's website here.

The latest wind gusts in the area have ranged from 9 mph to 24 mph, according to NOAA.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) has closed the NCAR Road to the public. In late March, the NCAR Fire burned about 190 acres nearby and forced evacuations for thousands of people.

Eastern Boulder County, as well as much of the area between the foothills and eastern plains, is currently under a red flag warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity. The warning is expected to expire at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This is a developing story.