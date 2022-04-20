Fire breaks out north of downtown Monte Visa, forcing evacuations

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire burning north of downtown Monte Vista, and residents are being evacuated.

According to the Monte Vista Police Department, residents north of Acequia Drive and Newcomb Avenue are being evacuated.

Monte Vista School District said all district buildings are also being evacuated. The school district said buses will run as usual, except to homes affected by the fire.



An evacuation point has been set up at Ski Hi Complex, located at 2389-2499 Sherman Avenue in Monte Vista, according to the Rio Grande Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, Monte Vista Police Department, Monte Vista Fire Department, Del Norte Fire Department, and Alamosa Police Department are at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The public has been asked to avoid the entire Monte Vista area so authorities can work around the fire.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has taken over incident command of the fire. More resources have been requested, the sheriff's office said.

Monte Vista Mayor Dale Becker urged people to stay home and off the roads so emergency vehicles could move around and residents under evacuation orders could escape.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should be aware of working firefighters between County Road 6N and County Road 5N.

This is a developing story and will be updated.