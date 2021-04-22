Daily COVID-19 vaccinations dip as all adults are now eligible for shots

Daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers in the U.S. have slowed down, even as all adults are now eligible to get the vaccine.
According to the CDC, just a little more than 3 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day — that's about an 11% drop compared to the previous week.
It marks the first time vaccination demand has fallen since February, when snow storms closed vaccination sites and delayed shipments.
Right now, 51% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 34% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
Scientists estimate around 80-90% of the population will need to have antibodies, either from previous infection or vaccination, to reach herd immunity.
Meanwhile, infection rates in the U.S. have plateaued for the last several weeks and in some places have spiked.