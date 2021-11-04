El Paso County authorities say man wanted on multiple felony warrants may be in Denver area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a suspect accused of sexual assault on a child and other charges, and believes he may be in the Denver metro area.

The sheriff's office's Special Victims Unit (SVU) has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta.

Currently, Abeyta has multiple active felony warrants for numerous charges, the sheriff's office said. The charges include sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child.

Authorities are searching for Abeyta and believe he may be in the Denver area.

He's known to use multiple names and change his appearance, the sheriff's office said.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office investigations tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.